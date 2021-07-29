I want to make history & win a medal for Ghana - Samuel Takyi

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi

Ghana’s Samuel Takyi who secured progress to the quarter-finals of the men’s 52-57 Kg featherweight boxing on Wednesday morning, has attributed his victory to preparation and God.

Speaking on 'Rainbow Sports', the boxer said he believes in God and himself and the hard work he had put in the competition.



According to him, he wants to make history, go far and win a medal for Ghana.



He assured Ghanaians that he would do his best and improve on the last bout.

He said he was training and putting all his best to make Ghana proud, adding, "I am very prepared for my next bout.”



He became the second Ghanaian boxer to advance to the next round after Black Bombers captain, Sulemanu Tetteh qualified to the Round 4 stage two days ago.