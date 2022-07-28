I want to play for Chelsea - Larry Sumaila talks about future after Hearts of Oak contract termination

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila

Ghanaian defender, Larry Sumaila has set an ambitious target in his career after being released by reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 25-year-old right-back who was part of the six players released by the Phobians ahead of the new season dreams of playing for English Premier League giants Chelsea.



“It is the dream of every player to play abroad. Though I’m fan of Real Madrid but it is my dream to play for Chelsea in England,” Larry Sumaila Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.



Patrick Razak, William Dankyi, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim, Manaf Umar, Kofi Kordzi, and Frederick Ansah Botchway have all been released by the Phobians ahead of the new season.



He made only 18 Ghana Premier League appearances for the Phobians since making his debut in 2020 and parts ways with Accra Hearts of Oak with five trophies.

Sumaila won 2 MTN FA Cups, Ghana Super Cup, President's Cup, and the Ghana Premier League all under coach Samuel Boadu.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







