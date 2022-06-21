I want to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League - Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian international, Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian international, Joseph Paintsil, has expressed his desire to either play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League to fulfil his childhood desires.



The winger stated that he grew fond of Chelsea because of Michael Essien who played nine years with the Blues winning laurels like the Uefa Champions Leauge, Premier League, FA Cup among others.



“I want to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League. Of course, that is the team I have always dreamed to play which is Chelsea, I was a Chelsea fan when Michael Essien was playing for the club, through him I have also come to love Chelsea”, he told Accra-based Happy Fm.

The former Tema Youth star enjoyed a good spell with KRC Genk where he scored 3 goals and assisted twice in 28 games.



He was also part of Ghana’s squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he earned plaudits for his performance in the national team.



The player who is on vacation in Ghana recently made donations to his boyhood club Ajax Academy at Fadama, Accra.



