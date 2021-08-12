I want to play for Ghana - English footballer Brenden Weridu Sarpong

English footballer of Ghanaian descent, Brenden Weridu Sarpong

English footballer of Ghanaian descent, Brenden Weridu Sarpong, says he will like to represent Ghana at the international level.

The 21-year-old plays in the English League Two for Colchester United after joining the club from Championship side Charlton Athletic.



The youngster made the move in search of regular playing time.



Speaking in an exclusive interview from his base in the United Kingdom with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM he said: “I want to play for Ghana and it has always been my preference. Right now I am focusing on my club career and when the conversation comes up, I will have it with my family and decide”.

He added that former teammate Kwame Poku spoke good things about Ghana when he was invited to play for the county.



“I spoke to Kwame Poku on how it felt to play for Ghana and he only said nothing but good things. He is a good player and if he can say good things I can too”.



Brenden Weridu Sarpong has had stints with Charlton Athletic, Colchester United and Bromley.