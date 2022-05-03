I want to play in the EPL, Champions League - Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

New Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo says that he aspires to play in the big time in the English Premier League, Champions League and also represent Ghana.

The 22 year old forward was born in Chelsea- England to Ghanaian parents but switched nationality to play for Ghana in March.



He was due to play for Ghana in March in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off against Nigeria but injury delayed his debut.



Speaking to Happy FM, the 22-year-old disclosed he wants to represent Ghana, play in the Premier League and Champions League as well.



“I am aspiring to play in the Premier League because I feel I have good attributes as a striker. I want to represent Ghana, play in the Champions League, FA and compete with the Manchester City’s, Manchester United and others” he said.

The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.



He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.



