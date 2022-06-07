0
Menu
Sports

I want to play more matches for Kayserispor next season – Joseph Attamah Larweh

Joseph Larweh Attamah9067 Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh says it is his target to play more games for Kayserispor in the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old who is in the final year of his contract enjoyed an amazing campaign with his outfit in the just ended season.

The former Ghana U-20 star featured 37 times in all competitions for Kayserispor scoring just two goals for the club.

In an interview with Metro TV, Attamah Larweh who has expressed desire to finish his contract with the Turkish club indicated it is his target to play more matches next season.

“Last season, I had 37 caps for my club and I am hoping to play more games than last season for the team” he said.

The Black Stars versatile player helped his outfit to lift the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger