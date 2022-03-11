0
I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo before I retire - Bechem United's Clinton Duodu

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United youngster, Clinton Duodu has made a bold statement claiming he wants to play with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo before he hangs his boots

Duodu has been a sensation this season for the Hunters making 12 appearances as they lie 4th on the league table with 31 points after 19 games.

According to the youngster, his main ambition is to play with arguably one of the greatest players of all time.

"For now, I don't want to play for any other team aside traveling outside the country. I don't want to quit Bechem for any other clubs (being it Kotoko/Hearts)," Duodu told Akoma FM

"There's no cash when one plays in the GPL, so if I leave Bechem for either Hearts of Kotoko, though they will pay me well, that won't be enough to cater for my family because financially, we are not stable.

He added, "My dream team is Manchester United, my wish as a football is to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo before he retires from football."

