‘I want to score for Nigeria against Ghana’ – Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo Out Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced striker, Odion Ighalo has stressed that he aims to score against Ghana to guide Nigeria to victory.

The Super Eagles' forward is expected to lead the lines for the team later today when the side plays as a guest to the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the playoff tie in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Odion Ighalo said his desire is to find the back of the net.

“I want to score against Ghana God willing but the most important thing for me is Nigeria winning,” the former Manchester United attacker shared.

Odion Ighalo continued, “We are in Ghana to give out best and try and to win the game. We did not come to Ghana to play draw or lose, we want a win. A draw on the other hand maybe a good result but our aim is to beat Ghana.”

Tonight’s highly-anticipated clash between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off at 19:30GMT.

