0
Menu
Sports

I want to score more goals than last season – Joel Fameye

32894003.295 Joel Fameye

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Rubin Kazan forward Joel Fameye has set sights on scoring more goals for his outfit this season.

The forward has scored four goals in five matches in the Russian second-tier for Rubin Kazan.

He is currently tied on goals with SKA Khabarovsk midfielder Vasily Aleinikov.

Fameye was on target on Monday when his side Rubin Kazan defeated Kuban Krasnodar 3-0 on Monday.

Speaking after the game, Fameye said, “In each new season, I want to do (score - ed.) More than I did (scored - ed.) Last year. I think that Rubin is a good team, generally top, and I want to do what I want and can do. Together, as a team, we can do a lot,”

He will hope to maintain his scoring form in the ongoing campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead