I want to show Ghanaians my firing edge - Antoine Semenyo promises more goals for Ghana

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian attacker, Antonine Semenyo cannot wait to open his goalscoring account for the Black Stars and make nation proud.

Semenyo who made his debut for the Black Stars in March in the game against Madagascar has been prolific this season in the English Championship.

The England-born Ghanaian attacker has scored 4 goals in 5 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 Championship since his comeback.

In an interview with ghanafa.org, the forward who has a good eye for goals said that he is eager to showcase his firing edge to Ghanaians.

“It's good to be back, I’m ready to share with Ghanaians what I can do. I am carrying that firing edge so when I get a chance, I know I will score and make the country proud so I am just waiting for my opportunity again,” Semenyo said.

He also explained that the arrival of some new players has strengthened the Black Stars squad ahead of the World Cup tournament. According to him, the players are building strong cohesion.

“We have got some newsboys in with us, all of us can gel together, get used to how we play, come together as a group and perform on a big stage so everyone is in good spirit, everyone is with good vibes so we are all raring to go so we can’t wait,” the 22-year-old said.

