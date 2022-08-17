0
I want to show what I can do to help Stoke City – Tariqe Fosu

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Tariqe Fosu Henry has expressed his delight after signing for English Championship side Stoke City FC.

According to the player, he is eager to start playing for his new club to show what he can do to help the team.

“I’m very delighted, it’s a massive club you know, they play good football and there are some good players so hopefully I can add to the team,” Fosu told Stoke City+.

The Black Stars asset added, “I want to get some games, show people what I’m about and hopefully I can help the boys have a good year.

“I’m a tricky, energetic player. I like to score goals and get assists as well. It’s been a while but I’m excited to get back on the pitch and perform in front of the supporters.”

The versatile forward has been recruited by Stoke City for one year to provide a squad boost for the team in the quest to fight for promotion to the English Premier League.

