I want to showcase in Ghana Premier League – Bibiani Goldstars

Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Noah Martey says he wants to showcase himself more in the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder has been outstanding this season for Goldstars, who are fifth on the domestic top-flight table.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the 27-year-old promised to work hard to prove his worth in the to-flight.



“I performed well in the first half of the league and I am hoping to do more in the second round so I can showcase myself more in the Ghana Premier League” he said.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has reiterated his desire to move abroad when the opportunity comes for him.



“To be honest, I will leave for abroad when the chance comes but ones the opportunity hasn’t come yet, I will continue to serve my club wholeheartedly” he said.



Noah Martey has had stints with Aduana Stars and Bechem United in local scene.