2
Menu
Sports

I want to try Ghana jollof - Patrice Evra says after touching down in Ghana

Evra Ghana Patrice Evra

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has expressed his desire to try Ghana Jollof after arriving in the country.

Evra was given a rousing welcome after he touched down in Ghana on Monday night, September 12, 2022.

Manchester United Supporters Union of Ghana gave their former left-back a memorable welcome at the Kotoka International Airport with singing and dancing.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah after touching down in Ghana, the ex-player disclosed that he wants to try Ghana Jollof before he leaves the Motherland.

“I have been in Nigeria, I have been in Senegal, and this is the best welcome so far,” the former French player said.

“The one thing I want to try is Ghana Jollof,” Evra said as Nana Aba Anamoah responded that “it’s the best Jollof in the world,” but Evra added, “I will tell you at the end of my trip.”

The former France international is expected to tour parts of Ghana during his four-day visit.

Jollof or jollof rice is a rice dish from West Africa mostly eaten by Ghanaians, Nigerians and Senegalese.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges