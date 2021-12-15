I want to use my passion to drive boxing development - Alhaji Pangasur on GBF Elections

Alhaji Abdulai Issaka Pangasur has said that his bid for an executive role in the Ghana Boxing Federation is motivated by his desire to play an integral in the development of the sport

The renowned businessman and boxing enthusiast wants to take up a role in the boxing body to help develop the sport.



Speaking to pressmen after an engagement with boxing coaches on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Alhaji Pangasur said that his quest to be part of the Executive Committee of the GBF is fuelled by his passion for the sport.



Alhaji Pangasur said that the sport has not been developed to the utmost level and that it is his desire to push the boxing the topmost level.



“I have expressed interest in vying for the position of an executive member of the GBF to help nurture amateur boxers. My passion for the sport is known by everyone who knows me and I also believe that I have the connections as a business person and my little resources can help.



“The state of boxing is in a very deplorable as I have known it over these years. I’m driven by passion to promote the sport at the amateur level.”

Alhaji Pangasur also disclosed plans to establish a world class boxing academy in the country.



“Plans are far advanced and land has been procured to establish a boxing academy. We are hoping that resources will be put together to build the multipurpose academy.



The elective congress of GBF is set for Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



