I want to win AFCON - Jojo Wollacott on his target at the Black Stars

Qualifying For World Cup Biggest Achievement Of My Career Jojo Wollacott Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott in action during 2021 AFCON

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21

Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Luke Wollacot, has revealed that his target is to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana.

Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982. The four-time Champions have since gone four decades without winning the trophy.

In an interview with Happy FM, the Swindon Town goalie said he aims at filling Ghanaians with happiness by winning the much-desired AFCON and having a successful World Cup tournament.

“With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCON, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians,” he said.

Jojo Wollacott made his Black Stars debut in October 2021 and has since taken up the first spot in the pecking order.

He was instrumental in Ghana's qualifications for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making several point-blank saves in the 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja.

With the tournament set to take place in November 2022, the West African country is drawn into Group H for the group stages alongside, Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

