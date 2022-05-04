I want to win souls for God - Sammy Kuffour open up on pastoral ambitions

Ghanaian football legend Sammy Osei Kuffour

Sammy Kuffour eulogizes mother

Sammy Kuffour member of East Legon Executive Club



Kuffour opens up on childhood struggles



Ghanaian football legend Sammy Osei Kuffour says he owes it a duty to win souls for the Kingdom for God.



Sammy Kuffour says after all that he has gone through in life and the blessings bestowed on him by God, winning souls for God is an ideal way of paying back all the good God has done for him.



Speaking on Heart and Soul programme on GTV’s LifeStyle TV, the former Bayern Munich player failed to rule out the prospect of being a pastor.

“God’s time is the best. For me, what He has done for me, there is nothing I can do to pay him back. I can’t give God money. I can’t give him anything. But the only thing I can do for him is to win souls for him. For me, being a man of God, a lot of people will change their lives,” Kuffour said.



Sammy Kuffour opened up on the struggles he endured as a in Kumasi. The former AS Roma centre back said he had to sell weed to be able to survive.



“I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one,” he told show host Erasmus Kwaw in the said interview.



Sammy Kuffour is regarded as one of the country’s biggest footballing exports who achieved unprecedented success at the top level.



He remains one of Ghana’s most decorated footballers with league and champions league trophies at Bayern Munich and AS Roma.

TWI NEWS



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







