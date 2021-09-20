I want to win the CAF Champions League - Hearts of Oak captain

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has set his sights on a win in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



Fatawu Mohammed’s comment comes on the back of Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 win over CL Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Two late second-half goals from Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured a 2-0 victory for Accra Hearts of Oak against their Guinean Counterparts Club Industriel de Kamsar in Ghana’s capital city.



The Phobians will have to beat Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in a two-legged tie before they can book their place in the group stages of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

Fatawu has, however, stated that they are looking beyond a place in the group stages to eventually win the ultimate trophy.



“Every team is targeting the trophy so, so far as we Hearts of Oak are in the competition, we are also targeting the trophy,” he told Asempa FM.



Reacting to their upcoming game against the Moroccans, Fatawu stated that they have observed them but will definitely find a way around them.



“Honestly, I’ve not watched them (WAC) but we will watch them and get to know their style of play, their strengths, and their weaknesses that we can capitalize on.”



