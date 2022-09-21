0
I want to work hard so that I will get more opportunities - Nico Williams on Spain call-up

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams, an athletic Bilbao attacker, showed his enthusiasm in his first call-up to the Spanish national team.

The youngster revealed that he wants to work very hard so that he will get more opportunities under Luis Enrique.

Spain is set to face Switzerland and Portugal during the international break.

"My parents and family are proud of me. I have my feet on the ground. I want to work, let the mister see me. Thank you for this opportunity and give your best in the field,"

Spain will take on Switzerland on Saturday 24th September in La Romareda.

Nico Williams and his brother Inaki wrote their names in the history books of Bilbao when they scored against Rayo.

