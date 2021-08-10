I wanted to sign Salifu Ibrahim at Medeama – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he wanted to sign winger Salifu Ibrahim during his spell with Medeama SC.

The enterprising player who joined the Phobians from Eleven Wonders before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League enjoyed a successful season with the club.



He emerged as the best player of the season in the domestic top-flight in the just-ended Ghana Football Awards.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM, the former Medeama coach revealed that he had wanted to sign the midfielder during his stint with the club but his effort proved futile.

“When I was at Medeama, I wanted Salifu Ibrahim, I tracked his development and realized I could help improve him,” he said.



