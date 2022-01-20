I was a better player than the current Black Stars players - Charles Taylor

Former Black Stars player, Charles Taylor

Ghana football great, Charles Taylor has said he was a better player than the current Black Stars players.



The Black Stars players have come under criticism following a below-par performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana could not make it out of their group at the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the group with 1 point.

Reacting to the performance of the team at the AFCON, he said he holds no grudges against any of the current players but he was better during his playing days.



“Nobody hates anybody because I was a better player than all those playing now. Playing in a foreign league doesn’t make you better than those who play here," he told Kumasi based Silver FM



Regarding Black Stars call-ups, He said that overlooking local-based players with claims of lack of maturity is unfair.



“The local players are better than those who came to represent us at the AFCON. They will say that they are not mature. I don’t know, if they sell maturity at Makola, we should go and buy some for the players,” he concluded.



Charles Taylor made 41 appearances for the Black Stars scoring 19 goals. His major success in the National colors is finishing second with Ghana U-20 at the African Youth Championship in 2001 and winning a silver medal at the African Champions of Nation(CHAN) in 2009.