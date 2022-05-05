2
Menu
Sports

I was a bit surprised - Andy Yiadom on winning Reading Men’s Player of the season

Andy Y Ghana’s right back, Andy Yiadom

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andy Yiadom wins Reading Men’s Player of the season

Andy Yiadom named in WhoScored Championship team of the season

Andy Yiadom hailed by Reading fans

Ghana’s right back, Andy Yiadom has disclosed that he was surprised to have been awarded Reading’s Men’s Player of the season.

The Black Stars defender was voted as fans' favourite player of the season following his contribution to the club in the season in the English Championship with the club.

Speaking after earning the award, Andy Yiadom revealed that he was surprised to have earned the award from fans despite leaving for AFCON in the middle of the season.

“I was a bit surprised, to be honest, I didn’t think I would have gotten the player of the season. I am really excited to have it, it means a lot to me,” Andy Yiadom said.

The player expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans for recognizing his selfless efforts for the club and revealed that he would strive to do his best for the club.

He said, “I honestly do give my all when it comes to a gameday I wear my heart and sleeve and it is very nice to be recognised by the fans. I mean no pain no gain, now I understand what that means now.”

Yiadom made 39 appearances for the club, scored once, and grabbed two assists.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo