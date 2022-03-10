I was a bodyguard in London - Wontumi recounts first meeting with Chelsea owner Abramovic

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako(Chairman Wontumi)

I want to buy Chelsea - Chairman Wuntomi

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale



Chairman Wontumi bids for Chelsea



Ghanaian Businessman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi has recounted his first meeting with Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovic in 2003.



According to the Wontumi who worked as a bodyguard in the early 2000s in London, he met the Russian billionaire once through his boss.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman narrated that the unnamed boss of his suggested that he should work for Abramovic.



"I've met him once in 2003 when he took over the club. At that time I was a bodyguard in London. He was a close friend to my boss who wanted me to work for him(Abramovich)," he

He added that this time, situations have changed and therefore he will talk business if he met Abramovich.



"Now it will be business and not working for him...For me I'm a Manchester United fan but because Ghanaians love Chelsea I would want to buy," he added.



Wontumi owns a gold mining company and also run other business in Ghana. The business mogul submitted an official bid to buy Chelsea after learning the club is up for sale.



In a letter dated Wednesday, March 09, 2022, he wrote: “I am informed of the intention by the owner of your reputable club, Mr. Roman Abramovich, to put up Chelsea Football Club for sale. I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention for the purchase of same”



“My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."



“My legal Team and Transactional Advisors are ready to engage in negotiations”