Why I ditched football for music - Burna Boy reveals

Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu commonly known as Burna Boy has revealed that he was a goalkeeper and had dreams of becoming a footballer.

He disclosed his unfulfilled childhood dream in an interview with CBS, where he said conceding a goal hurt his feelings.



When asked about the type of goalkeeper he was, he said: "I was more of the type you wouldn't let play in a professional game. I didn't use to like it when they scored. It use to hurt my feelings," he said.



While reacting to selling out 80,000 capacity London Stadium for his concert, he said he did not make it through playing but he found a way to get football venues packed to watch him.



"I didn't make playing football but I made it to fill the football venue. I found a way."

Burna Boy performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 12, 2023, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.



The Grammy Award winner is currently rated as the best African musician with massive streaming numbers and many record-breaking concerts.





"You need rhythm!"@burnaboy puts on a special concert for Thierry, @Kate_Abdo, @micahrichards, @carra23 and @Pschmeichel1 and fulfills a life dream by giving his chain to Titi. ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/R4yhxybjfr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 10, 2023

