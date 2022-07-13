I was against the inclusion of Kevin-Prince Boateng in Black Stars - Karl Tuffuoh

Kevin-Prince Boateng indefinitely suspended from Black Stars

Ghana confirm six new players

Ghana's 2014 World Cup ends in chaos



Kevin-Prince Boateng indefinitely suspended from national team



Lecturer and sports journalist Karl Tufuoh has disclosed that he was against the selection of Kevin-Prince Boateng for the 2014 World Cup.



Karl Tufuoh told Joy FM that he was unimpressed with the commitment and motivation of the forward and spoke about it publicly and repeatedly.



As it turned out, Karl Tufuoh’s agitations were not heeded by the Kwasi Appiah-led technical team as Kevin-Prince Boateng was included in the 23-man squad for the tournament.

“I was one of the people who was agitating that Kevin-Prince Boateng shouldn’t be taking to the World Cup. It led to the major disaster which almost broke someone like Kwasi Appiah, “he said.



Karl Tuffuoh was speaking on the nationality switches of five players who were born in German, England, and Spain.



Tuffuoh admitted to not being a fan of such things as in most cases the decisions are influenced by the lure of the World Cup.



He however caveated that if it’s the selection of the players is the wish of the national team coaches, then it has to be granted as the buck stops with them.



“For me, if that’s what the Technical Team wants, let them have it. At the end of the day, when the criticism comes, it will go to them, he said.

More on Kevin-Prince Boateng, Tuffuoh noted that the former Tottenham man only agreed to play for Ghana because his brother, Jerome Boateng was included in the Germany squad.



"Kevin-Prince Boateng only played for Ghana in the 2010 World Cup because his brother [Jerome Boateng] was a regular in the German team," he said.



"Jerome was going to play and so Kevin needed to. And Kevin had not been invited by Germany. Granted he had a fantastic tournament and he did. But what happened after? Between 2010 and 2013 all manner of excuses," he added.



Karl Tuffour further explained why Ghanaians do not have Kevin Prince Boateng at heart.



"We were playing nations cup qualifiers, and world cup qualifiers in the dark jungles of Africa. He wasn't available and whatnot. I particularly got so pissed off. That's why no matter what Sulley Muntari may do when he is speaking about playing for the Black Stars, I listen to him. Because he goes into the dark, he plays qualifiers and he dies, unlike KPB. And that's why KPB is not loved in this country."

Kevin Prince Boateng was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother. He and Jerome share the same father but different mothers.



He grew up in Germany and represented the European country at the youth level, but he was unable to make the senior team, unlike his brother, who did and is now a World Cup winner.



Prince-Boateng switched nationality in 2010 and played in two World Cups.



KPE