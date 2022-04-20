I was asked to go for leadership lessons after 2014 World Cup disaster - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he was advised to take up a leadership course following the chaos that rocked Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup.



Some Black Stars players demanded their bonuses before their last match against Portugal at the World Cup which caused Ghana public ridicule after monies were flown to Brazil for the players.



However, amid the mockery and confusion, Asamoah Gyan who was the skipper of the Black Stars at the tournament disclosed that an authority told him to enrol in a university to learn about leadership.

Speaking to Asaase Radio he said “in Brazil, they said I should go to a leadership school? As a captain, I should go to a leadership school.”



According to the striker, he found the advice quite absurd because good leadership starts with the brains and not taught at universities.



“I don’t know where in university you learn leadership because it starts from the brains,” Asamoah Gyan stated.



He added, “I don’t know any subject called leadership; I haven’t been to a university before.”



Gyan disclosed that issues of politics were rather to be blamed for Ghana’s fiasco at the 2014 World Cup.

