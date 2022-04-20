1
Menu
Sports

I was asked to go for leadership lessons after 2014 World Cup disaster - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan12121 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan opens up on 2014 World Cup fiasco

Gyan disagrees with Coach Kwesi Appiah on money issue at WC

Asamoah Gyan targets Black Stars call-up for World Cup

Former Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he was advised to take up a leadership course following the chaos that rocked Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup.

Some Black Stars players demanded their bonuses before their last match against Portugal at the World Cup which caused Ghana public ridicule after monies were flown to Brazil for the players.

However, amid the mockery and confusion, Asamoah Gyan who was the skipper of the Black Stars at the tournament disclosed that an authority told him to enrol in a university to learn about leadership.

Speaking to Asaase Radio he said “in Brazil, they said I should go to a leadership school? As a captain, I should go to a leadership school.”

According to the striker, he found the advice quite absurd because good leadership starts with the brains and not taught at universities.

“I don’t know where in university you learn leadership because it starts from the brains,” Asamoah Gyan stated.

He added, “I don’t know any subject called leadership; I haven’t been to a university before.”

Gyan disclosed that issues of politics were rather to be blamed for Ghana’s fiasco at the 2014 World Cup.

Watch video below



View his Timepath below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: