'I was born in pressure' - Jordan Ayew on being the song of Abedi Pele

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has shared some insights into what it is to be born into a family that has produced great players for the Ghana national team.

The Crystal Palace striker was born into one of the biggest football dynasties in Africa as his father Abedi Pele, and uncles Kwame and Solar Ayew all played for the Ghana national teams before hanging their boots.



The legendary status of his family in Ghanaian football history makes him one of the most scrutinized Black Stars players but Jordan Ayew has said that he lives above the pressures of replicating his father's performance in the national team.



“You have a lot of pressure in the country [Ghana] because the name Ayew is a big name and they have always seen very good Ayew players so there is always pressure to be on top."



“I was born in pressure and I’m still living in pressure so for me, it’s a daily thing. It’s part of life and I’m enjoying it and I’m so proud," Jordan Ayew told SuperSport.



Jordan's senior brothers, Andre and Rahim Ayew are also professional footballers who have made 107 and 7 appearances for the Black Stars respectively.

