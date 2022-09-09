0
Menu
Sports

'I was born in pressure' - Jordan Ayew on being the song of Abedi Pele

Jordan Ayew580 Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has shared some insights into what it is to be born into a family that has produced great players for the Ghana national team.

The Crystal Palace striker was born into one of the biggest football dynasties in Africa as his father Abedi Pele, and uncles Kwame and Solar Ayew all played for the Ghana national teams before hanging their boots.

The legendary status of his family in Ghanaian football history makes him one of the most scrutinized Black Stars players but Jordan Ayew has said that he lives above the pressures of replicating his father's performance in the national team.

“You have a lot of pressure in the country [Ghana] because the name Ayew is a big name and they have always seen very good Ayew players so there is always pressure to be on top."

“I was born in pressure and I’m still living in pressure so for me, it’s a daily thing. It’s part of life and I’m enjoying it and I’m so proud," Jordan Ayew told SuperSport.

Jordan's senior brothers, Andre and Rahim Ayew are also professional footballers who have made 107 and 7 appearances for the Black Stars respectively.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Related Articles: