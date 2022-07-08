‘I was confused’ – Inaki Williams on not feeling Ghanaian comment

Ghanaians elated over Inaki Williams nationality switch

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, has been explaining why he stated that he does not feel Ghanaian enough to play for the Black Stars.



According to him, he was in a state of confusion at the time he made those remarks about his nationality.



Williams in an earlier report by The Guardian said, “I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.

“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”



But in an interview with 3 Sports aired on July 7, Inaki Williams said he was not certain in his mind.



He said it was important for him to have met the Ghanaian people in order to reconnect with his roots.



The 28-year-old mentioned that meeting the Ghanaian people during his holidays in the country encouraged him to switch nationality.



“I was confused. I came here and see all the people…when I’m in Spain I don’t see. For me seeing the people is very important and the people love me and take photos with me. They tell me ‘play for Black Stars’…maybe yes Black Stars. I am very happy to be here and maybe I am Black Star…maybe. I am 100% Ghanaian.

“I don’t say I am Ghanaian. My Ghanaian is in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people I see my parents and my parent is Ghanaian because I am Ghanaian. I don’t forget my father moved from this country to Spain. Ghanaian people work hard and I need to give Ghanaian people something….the something is to play football. I need to make the Ghanaian people smile with me playing football,” Inaki Williams said.



The Atletico Bilbao forward on Tuesday, July 5 announced via a video that he has decided to represent the Black Stars.



Inaki Williams said, “today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will while I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars."



