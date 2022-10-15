I was good enough but Maxwell Konadu didn’t give me much playing time at Kotoko – Felix Annan

Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan feels he was good enough to command starting role at the club but is of the opinion the then coach, Maxwell Konadu, did not give him much playing time.

The shot-stopper who had been Kotoko's safest pair of hands for four seasons was dropped to the bench under Maxwell Konadu.



Annan had asked for permission to marry his longtime girlfriend, which saw him losing his role to the former Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah.



In an interview with Nhyira FM, Felix Annan, who now plies his trade in the USA said he lost his position in the national team because of Maxwell Konadu who limited his game time at Kotoko at the time.

“I felt I was too good enough but the coach at (Kotoko), (Maxwell Konadu) didn’t give me much playing time and that’s why I lost my position in the Black Stars.



Since his debut, Felix Annan has made three appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana's team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 27-year-old currently plies his trade for American side Maryland Bobcats FC.