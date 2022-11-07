0
I was hurt but I’m better now – CK Akonnor on losing Black Stars coaching job prior to AFCON 2021

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has said he was hurt losing the Black Stars coaching prior to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer was shown the exit door three months before the start of the AFCON tournament in Cameroon on the back of an unimpressive performance of the national team.

He was then replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who went with the team to Cameroon, where Ghana experienced their worst-ever AFCON performance after amassing just a point.

Speaking on Joy Sports, the former Ghana midfielder who had the dream of leading the Black Stars at the AFCON tournament says his dream was shut down but was unable to disclose it.

“[Being the head coach at the 2021 AFCON] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know,” he said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

“I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Milovan Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

“At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the AFCON and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now.”

