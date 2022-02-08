I was influenced to discredit Kwesi Nyantakyi - One Man Supporter confesses

Ghana’s first official international football supporter, Abraham Boakye, popularly known as “One Man Supporter”, has sensationally confessed that he was influenced to discredit the credibility of former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Black Stars had their most shambolic and obsoletely disastrous African Cup of Nations at this year’s tournament after being eliminated from the group stage.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from three games.They cemented their bottom-ranked status in the group after losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros.



Black Stars' abysmal performance has sparked a wave of anger and controversy in the West African nation with widespread calls for massive reforms.



Expressing his views on the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Focal Sports’ show hosted by astute sports show host, Stonchist D’Blakk Soulja, One Man Supporter astonishingly stated that:



"This is Ghana's worst performance at the AFCON...It was a big disgrace...but you know, Stonchist Kwesi Nyantakyi is better than Kurt Okuraku...Kurt is the worst GFA president...he caused what happened".One Man Supporter fumed.

Overly fumed One Man Supporter added by confessing that he was influenced by certain people to discredit Kwesi Nyantakyi.



One Man Supporter is regarded as one of the most passionate supporters of the Black Stars and other national football teams and his stark confession comes at a time that football in Ghana is bracing up for a revival of the Black Stars after the team's shambolic performance at the just ended AFCON.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



