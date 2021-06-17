'I was just hyping the Mantse derby' – Oloboi Commodore on referees helping Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Great Olympics in the second round

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore, has apologized to the football fraternity for his unfortunate comment against referees.

The controversial and outspoken football administrator prior to the Accra derby between Great Olympics and the league leaders, Hearts of Oak said the Phobians have not been better than his side.



He added Hearts have benefited from officiating thus the reason for their current position on the Ghana Premier League table.



In spite of that, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has handed Oloboi Commodore a one-match ban and a fine of GH₵2000 for misconduct.



The veteran football administrator was found guilty of breaching the Ghana Football Association's regulation 2019, Article 36(d)(4) and Article 38(8)(C).

Speaking to Happy FM, the General Manager of the Dade boys apologized to the football fraternity for his comment but said it was just to hype the Mantse derby.



“In my reply to the charge I apologized to the FA on the statement and it wasn’t against the referees but just to hype the game”, he said.



“I am ashamed for making that statement and I have no intention to denigrate the referees. I accept the charge and apologize once more”.



“My target to sell all our tickets was achieved. I was just teasing Hearts of Oak. Maybe the way I said it didn’t go well”, he added.