I was not easily influenced during my time with Black Queens –Kuuku Dadzie

Kuuku Dadzie James Kuuku Dadzie

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian coach, James Kuuku Dadzie has opened up on why he was fired during his time as the head coach of the Black Queens.

After serving as head coach of the U20 side for three years where she won the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and subsequently qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2010, he was elevated to the role of head coach for the senior women’s side, the Black Queens in October 2011.

Having failed to replicate similar successes chalked during his time as head coach of the U20 side including failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Women’s Championship. He was replaced by his assistant Yusif Basigi in 2013.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, Kuuku Dadzie disclosed that he was sacked because the authorities at the Ghana football then had it difficult to interfere in his work as the Black Queen's head coach.

He stated that his sacking was not based on the performance of the Black Queens.

“It wasn’t like during my tenure as Black Queen's coach, the team wasn’t performing. The team was performing. But regardless, I was removed as head coach. This was because the people in authority could not easily influence me. I just did not entertain such interference and I was seen as a threat", he said.

Before taking over the Black Queens job, James Kuuku Dadzie had previously served as the head coach of the Ghana women’s national under-20 football team from November 2009 to 2011 and also managed Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs between 2021 and 2022.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
