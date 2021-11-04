I was not shocked about referees taking bribes in Anas’ documentary - Oti Adjei

Ace sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei

• Oti Adjei has disclosed that Nyantakyi’s part in the documentary shocked him

• The sports writer believes there has been an improvement in football since 2017



• Football came to a halt in Ghana after the premiering of the documentary



A member of the Ghana Referees Committee, Michael Oti Adjei, has revealed that he was not shocked seeing some referees taking bribes in the Anas Number 12 documentary.



The broadcast journalist who was speaking on Starr FM said he was utterly shocked when former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was bribed as well.



“I was not shocked because I had seen a bit of it before and I had a chat with Anas, this was after it had become obvious that he was referring to Nyantakyi,” Oti Adjei stated as monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added, “I was shocked about the Nyantakyi bit, to be honest, I was not shocked about the referee bit because my senior, Kwabena Yeboah use to tell me referees used to engage in all sorts of things but the only reason it doesn’t come out is because there is no proof.”

The ace sports writer hailed investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, for going beyond the usual journalism approach to uncover some of the corrupt activities in football.



He said. “What I appreciate about Anas is that he shut down that conversation, he proofed what a lot of us could not prove with the standard of journalism.”



Asked if the documentary has aided in bringing sanity into the football industry, Oti said, “I think so. I serve on the referee’s committee and I think we are as alert as we can be.”



He added, “We put the referees under a lot of scrutinies and check, pressure. I hear people say nothing has changed but I don’t agree.”



According to him, “Anas’ interrogation of CEPS hasn’t stopped CEPS from doing some so the things they used to do. It will not everything overnight but it has helped in creating a salient environment than the usual.”



