I was paid GH¢30 as salary at Berekum Arsenal – Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has revealed that he earned GH¢30 every month whiles on the books of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Arsenal in 2008.



Agyemang-Badu whiles speaking on Net2 TV’s ‘The Attitude’ program said that whereas some team mates were pocketing GH¢100, he was on a paltry GH¢30.



He indicated that despite being on a small salary he gave his best to the club as he was focused on inking a bigger deal some day.

Agyemang-Badu recounted how his determination to succeed in the game compelled him to return to training after deciding with his colleague to boycott training due to unpaid salaries.



He believes that the drive and determination to succeed is what propelled him to the level he has attained in his footballing career.



“My salary at Berekum Arsenal was GH¢30. This was around 2008 and 2009 and that’s the salary I was receiving. There are others who were taking GHC100 and GH¢150. The gap was huge but I was not perturbed because I knew where I was going.



“We played against Hearts of Oak and ahead of that game we held a meeting that if four-month salary arrears are not paid, we wouldn’t play. We all agreed to boycott training but I had a rethink when I got home and decided to return to training,” he said.



Badu’s sacrifice paid off as the player joined Kotoko a year later and became an Under-20 World Cup winner with Ghana.

He has featured for the Black Stars, scoring 11 times in 78 appearances. Whiles with the Black Stars, he was known for his long shots and combative skills in the middle.



At club level, Agyemang-Badu has played for Italian sides Udinese, Hella Verona and Turkish club Bursaspor.



He retired from the Black Stars in 2020.