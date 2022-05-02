20
I was speechless when Otto Addo invited me to Black Stars camp - Semenyo

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Semenyo scores and assists in Bristol City’s win

Semenyo handed debut Ghana call-up

Semenyo eyes another Black Stars call-up

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo has revealed how he got speechless when Otto Addo called to inform him about his debut call-up to the Black Stars.

Semenyo who was born to Ghanaian parents earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars for the game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

According to him, he was in disbelief on getting his call-up to the national team and that made him speechless.

He noted that getting a call from the Black Stars coach informing him about his inclusion in the squad was the least he expected.

“Otto called me and told me. When he called me, it was a bit surreal. I didn’t actually believe it, so I didn’t say anything on the phone when we called and gave me the news. I was so speechless,” Semenyo said in an interview with Happy FM.

Despite being called to the Black Stars, Semenyo was unable to honour the invitation due to an injury he picked up.

The striker is however looking forward to his next invitation for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON Qualifiers in June.

Semenyo has scored 8 and assisted 12 goals for Bristol City this season in the English Championship.

