I was tensed and couldn’t watch nor listen to the squad announcement - David Abagna

David Abagna

Mercurial Real Tamale United(RTU) midfielder, David Abagna Sandan says he could not watch nor listen to the live coverage of the announcement of the provisional squad of the Black Stars as he was tensed.

Captain of Real Tamale United(RTU), David Abagna Sandan has been rewarded with a Black Stars call up for the African Cup of Nations provisional squad.



The midfielder has been in the form of his life and currently leads the Ghana Premier League goal king chart with 8 goals in 9 games.



The goal laden midfielder has been handed a call making it five local players who are in the provisional list.



Speaking to Kumasi based FOX FM after the call up he stated that he was tensed and had to be told by a friend that he has been invited to the Black Stars.

“I was tensed and couldn’t watch nor listen to the live coverage of the announcement of the squad. My friend listened and alerted me that I’ve been handed a call up.



"Right now I am filled with so much excitement, thanks to God. I do not know how to express my feelings but I feel very privileged about this invitation."



"This is an opportunity and I am hoping to continue my hard work to get the team going.I will try to be at my topmost best." he added.