I was very confident of scoring against Czech Republic - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that he was very confident of finding the back of the net in Ghana's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Ghana's maiden World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

Asamoah Gyan opened the scores barely two minutes into the game as he sent a shot into the bottom corner with a pass from Stephen Appiah from the edge of the box to score the opener.



It was Ghana's second group game after losing their opening game 2-0 to Italy and the Black Stars caused a massive upset after beating the star-studded Czech side who were ranked fourth on the FIFA rankings at the time.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the former Sunderland striker says he was very confident of a goal against the Czech Republic.

“I was very confident. I knew something was going to happen. Back home in Ghana, everyone was praying for us,” Gyan told Asaase Radio.



“I said to myself that I needed to make history. If I scored, I would make history," he added.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa's highest ever goalscorer at the World Cup with six goals at three tournaments while he is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.