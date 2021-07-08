I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously - Kudus opens up on Liverpool injury

Mohammed Kudus got injured in a game against Liverpool

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his road to recovery during his worse injury spell last season.

The highly talented midfielder suffered an injury setback on his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool, which ruled him out for most part of the season.



But the devoted Muslim believes his strong faith played a key role to his smooth recovery.



“That was the first major injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time,” Kudus told 3Sports.



“Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know you just focus on football.

“I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously and I really believe in God. So everything that happened, I gave thanks to him because I believe it could have been worse.”



The 20-year-old returned from a lengthy lay-off to finish the season in superb fashion, helping Ajax win the League and Cup double.



He scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Dutch Eredivisie games, and was voted the best U-21 player in the Dutch topflight last season.



The former Right to Dream Academy Graduate has started the preseason with Ajax, scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Quick 20.