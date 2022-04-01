I was very instrumental in bringing Otto Addo – Anthony Baffoe

Ghanaian football business manager and former player, Mr. Anthony Baffoe has revealed that he was instrumental in convincing Coach Otto Addo to take up the Stars coaching job.

The former Black Stars defender, made this revelation when he took his turn on the GTV Sports+ platform, “Saving Our Passion” on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



According to him, he was consulted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr. Kurt Okraku to speak to Otto Addo to fill the vacuum created by the sack of the former Stars trainer, Milovan Rajevac.



He explained that he and the GFA President first met Otto Addo to know where his interest lies before moving to speak with the management of his team after he (Otto) showed interest in the job.



“We have to move step by step from the team’s coach, to management to convince them to allow Otto for the Stars job because Mr. Addo has a valid contract with his current employer, Borussia Dortmund.

“In Europe and elsewhere things are done differently as compared to what happens on our continent,” he stated.



Mr. Addo further advised the management of the Senior National Team and all the other teams to seek from Coaches and players born abroad their specific interests, before hiring or roping them into the team.



