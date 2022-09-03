0
Menu
Sports

I wasn’t given a chance by Hamburg manager Tim Walter but I have no problem with him – Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Kofi Ambrosius Gh.PNG Stephan Ambrosius

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Stephan Ambrosius has opened up on his relationship with Hamburg SV manager Tim Walter.

The player never quite managed to retain a place in the starting eleven of the German Bundesliga 2 side since the gaffer was appointed in 2021.

Due to a lack of playing time, Stephan Ambrosius had to move to fellow Bundesliga 2 club Karlsruher SC this summer.

Speaking to "ka-news" in an interview, the Ghanaian centre-back says although he was not given a chance by Tim Walter, he does not have a problem with the manager.

"He didn't use me, I wasn't even in the squad..But: We parted on good terms, there is no fire between us. It went absolutely correctly. There was a lot of competition in central defense at HSV and only eleven can play in total,” Stephan Ambrosius said.

At Karlsruher SC, Stephan Ambrosius is hoping to play regularly to have a good chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE