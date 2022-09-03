I wasn’t given a chance by Hamburg manager Tim Walter but I have no problem with him – Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Ambrosius

Ghanaian international, Stephan Ambrosius has opened up on his relationship with Hamburg SV manager Tim Walter.

The player never quite managed to retain a place in the starting eleven of the German Bundesliga 2 side since the gaffer was appointed in 2021.



Due to a lack of playing time, Stephan Ambrosius had to move to fellow Bundesliga 2 club Karlsruher SC this summer.



Speaking to "ka-news" in an interview, the Ghanaian centre-back says although he was not given a chance by Tim Walter, he does not have a problem with the manager.

"He didn't use me, I wasn't even in the squad..But: We parted on good terms, there is no fire between us. It went absolutely correctly. There was a lot of competition in central defense at HSV and only eleven can play in total,” Stephan Ambrosius said.



At Karlsruher SC, Stephan Ambrosius is hoping to play regularly to have a good chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.