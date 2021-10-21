I wasn’t given enough opportunity to justify my quality to the Black Stars – Isaac Cofie

Turkey-based midfielder Isaac Cofie

Turkey-based midfielder Isaac Cofie has lamented the lack of opportunity for him to justify his quality with the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old was handed his maiden Ghana call-up from James Kwasi Appiah in 2012 and went ahead to play in a memorial Cup loss against Liberia in 2012.



Cofie, who has had spells with Genoa, Sassuolo, Torino, Sporting Gijon and Sivasspor, has insisted he wasn’t given enough opportunity to justify his quality with the Black Stars.

“I believe every player must be given the opportunity to justify what he can do. May I should have been given the chance to justify what I can do for the team,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



Cofie has scored once in 6 games for Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig this season.