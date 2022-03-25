I wasn’t intimidated when I first joined the Black Stars – Yaw Preko

Ex-Ghana winger, Yaw Preko

A Former Black Stars Winger and Assistant Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw (Rush) Preko has said that he wasn’t intimidated when he first joined the Black Stars even though there were lots of superstars in camp.

The Former Black Stars Winger and Assistant Coach of Accra Great Olympics, made this revelation when he took his turn on the GTV Sports+ platform, “Saving Our Passion” on Thursday, March 24, 2022



According to him, he was taken aback when Coach, Mr. Burkard Ziese invited him into the team after he (Burkard Ziese) saw him playing at training in his European-based club.



He said Coach Ziese did not come for him but he was taken along with the player the Coach went there purposely for him.

Mr. Preko explained that he was able to adapt to the team because he had the opportunity to play with most of the players in camp, especially the local-based players.



“You see during my playing days in Ghana, I was one of the best wingers in the country so playing with the team was difficult,” the Former Black Stars Winger and Assistant Coach of Accra Great Olympics reiterated



Yaw ‘Rush’ as he is affectionately called had his first game with the Senior National Team in a game against the Super Eagles in Nigeria.