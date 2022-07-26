2
I wear 3 jersey because of Asamoah Gyan - Cameroonian striker Ajara Njoya

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Female Cameroonian striker, Ajara Njoya Nchout says that she wears jersey number three due to the inspiration from legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan.

She says that she admires the former Sunderland striker a lot and idolizes the former Black Stars icon.

The Inter Milan striker says that growing up she watched Asamoah Gyan explode at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana and has since liked him.

Asamoah Gyan is highly revered the world over and on the African continent and holds the enviable record as the African player with the most goals at the World Cup scoring six goals.

“I wear the Number 3 shirt because of Asamoah Gyan. When I was young and I was watching the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan was a very big player for me. That has been my motivation," she told Benjamin Willie Graham in Morocco.

“I love him, I met him once in 2018. But I don’t know, He doesn’t know me. I want him to know I wear the number three because of him."

Ajara Njoya helped Cameroon secure a playoff spot for the Women's World Cup after scoring a bullet which was the winner against Bostwana.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

