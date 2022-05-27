0
Menu
Sports

I went to Turkey for personal reasons; I'm not joining Galatasaray - Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman9 610x400 Black Stars and Chelsea defender, Baba Rahman

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has debunked reports linking him with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Chelsea player has been spotted recently in Turkey heightening rumours that he is set to sign for the Turkish side.

Rahman faces an uncertain future at the European Champions Chelsea with the club set for new ownership.

The Ghanaian left-back who joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg has rarely been used by the English club but has been shuffled around Europe on various loan spells.

But with the imminent end of the Roman empire, Chelsea's famous loan policy may be ended by the new owners which is expected to be the Tod Boehly led American consortium.

Rahaman's career has been ravaged by a spate of career-threatening injuries but has survived all of them but his Chelsea days a numbered.

His loan spell at Reading was his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

The 27-year-old left-back has revealed that he was in Turkey for personal reasons and is not joining Galatasaray as is been speculated.

"I am just in Istanbul for personal reasons, all that people are saying that I am going to join Galatasaray are false,” he told SportsWorldGhana.com

The left-back who helped Reading secure survival in the English Championship has been named in the Ghana squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Ken Agyapong speaks after daughter swept awards at High School graduation
Adwoa Safo’s 7 unexpected responses that got Ghanaians talking
Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, others over Deputy Majority Leader claims
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Related Articles: