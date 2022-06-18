0
I will be Black Stars first choice striker like Jordan Ayew - Kwame Opoku

Kwame Opoku Striker Kwame Opoku

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Striker Kwame Opoku has stated that he will be Ghana's top striker for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars when he becomes fit.

Opoku, who believes he will return to the team shortly, thinks he will start ahead of incoming Black Stars forward Inaki Williams and any other striker.

"I’m the next Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars squad. If I am fit, I will start ahead of Inaki Williams and other strikers,” he told Accra-based Atinka FM.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker debuted for the Ghana national team in a 1-1 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tie with South Africa on 25 March 2021.

On 16 March 2021, Opoku signed a four and half years contract with USM Alger for 350,000 euros.

He played his first competitive match on his 22nd birthday in a League Cup in the Algiers Derby and scored a goal in the match which ended in a 2-0 victory.

