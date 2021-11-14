I will be disappointed if we don’t qualify – South Africa coach

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos

• Hugo Broos wants South Africa to qualify

• South Africa beat Ghana in the first leg



• Hugo Broos' side hasn't lost any a game in the qualifies



Head coach of South Africa’s national team, Hugo Broos has revealed that he would be disappointed if his side does not make it to the next round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



Bafana Bafana come up against Ghana’s Black Stars in the final game in Group G today at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The South Africans need at least a draw in the game to qualify out of the group as group leaders.

On the other hand, a win by any goal margin for Ghana will crush the World Cup ambitions of the visitors.



Speaking to the media on Saturday ahead of the game, Hugo Broos explained that his team has improved and that he would be very disappointed if they fail to achieve their objective.



“If we should not qualify, it will be a disappointment for us. But far from that, we had a little rest, we’ve only lost 2 points so far in our first game in Zimbabwe because I didn’t know the team,” Hugo Broos said.



He added, “But if you see what we did from that moment till now, that’s a very good job.”



The South African team arrived in Ghana on Friday after their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Thursday. The team have been training since their arrival and Hugo Broos is confident in his boys.

“I know the team will be ready,” he said adding, “I know if we had scored more goals previously it would have made things more difficult for Ghana but we didn’t, it’s our mistake.”



According to him, “Because we didn’t play well the other day, I believe the boys would be more ambitious to show something and qualify.”



