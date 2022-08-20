0
'I will be fit for the second leg'- Osman Bukari assures Red Star fans after minor injury

Bukari Gol Crvena Zvezda 4 .jpeg Osman Bukari

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari has assured Red Star Belgrade fans he will be fit for their second leg clash in the UEFA Champions League playoff against Maccabi Haifa. 

The 23-year-old was forced off in the 60th minute of the first leg at the Sami Ofer stadium in Israel.

The promising attacker reveals it was for precautionary reasons, and will be ready for the second leg in Serbia.

"I felt a little pain in my muscle. I didn't want to take any risks, that's why I asked for a change. I will be ready for the second match," Bukari told Israel's Sport1.

Bukari is eyeing a UEFA Champions League group stage spot as he calls on fans of Red Star to come out in their numbers at the Marakana next Tuesday.

"The fans were great. However, it's different in Belgrade. I hope you've seen the footage, get ready for it. If you come and see that atmosphere, you might as well die right away," he added.

The Black Stars winger provided an assist in the 3-2 defeat on Wednesday in Israel.

Bukari joined the Serbian side this summer and has been impressive for the side.

