0
Menu
Sports

'I will be foolish to sell my players to Kotoko, I sold a player Ghc5 to them years back they couldn't pay' - Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Grunsah Grusah Alhaji Grusah, Bankroller for King Faisal

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Football Administrator and the bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has stated emphatically that Kumasi Asante Kotoko doesn’t have the funds to purchase his players.

Alhaji Grunsah noted that he will be ‘foolish’ to sanction a move of his player to another local club like Kotoko whiles he can get more money selling the player to Europe.

He was asked in an interview with Abusua FM if he will sell his players to Kotoko to compete in the CAF Champions League.

"I'm I mad to sell my players to Kotoko? whiles I can sell them abroad to get more money. It's only a mad and uncivil person who will take such a decision.

"I sold legendary Opoku Afriyie for Ghc5 some years back to Kotoko till now Kotoko didn't pay the money. I was born in Kumasi so I'm not a villager," he stated.

According to the owner and bankroller of the club, league giants, Kotoko, worked against his side in the relegation fight.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
How masturbation nearly ruined MOG Music
Presidency lists ECOWAS countries with ‘superior’ presidential jets
Kwesi Pratt recounts how ‘kume preko’ demo was birthed
Five top personalities who have openly endorsed Arise Ghana demo
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti