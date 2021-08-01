I will be happy to play for Hearts of Oak - Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has expressed his readiness to join Hearts of Oak.

The skillful midfielder has been linked with a move to the Ghana Premier League champions according to reports in the media.



Awako confirmed to Ghana’s number one Sports Station, Happy 98.9FM that talks are still ongoing with Hearts of Oak.



“There is interest from the club and we are yet to seal the deal. I am still a player of Accra Great Olympics and when the public needs to know it will be communicated. I still have three months on my current contract with Great Olympics”.



The former TP Mazembe midfielder said he will be happy to play for Hearts of Oak should the deal go through.

“If the opportunity comes me to join Hearts of Oak why not, I will be okay and happy to play for the club”.



Awako, was selected as one of the best performing players in the just ended Ghana Premier League by the Happy Sports Team.



Speaking on his performance he said: “This season has been one of my best seasons. Through my assessment, I think I didn’t do bad at all. My season was okay”.



The Great Olympics captain selected Augustine Boakye of WAFA as his best player of the season.