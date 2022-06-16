1
I will be part of the Black Stars squad for World Cup - Anim Cudjoe

26022851 Anim Cudjoe

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC wonder-kid, Matthew Anim Cudjoe is confident of making it into the Black Stars team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar in November this year.

The 18-year-old is of the believe that, once he’s made it into the UEFA Europa League competition with his team, he stands to a big chance of making the train to the tournament.

The Ex-Ghana Black Satellites player who won the 2021 Africa Youth Championship revealed that he’s been training seriously in Ghana after the break before the start of the pre-season in Europe.

“Yes of course [I’ll be called for World Cup]. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa League so I’ll be part of the squad,” Anim-Cudjoe told TV3 in an exclusive interview

“I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars will call me for the World Cup. I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide,”

“I want to be part of this team [Black Stars] for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there,” he added.

He joined Dundee United FC in the Scotland Premier League from Legon Cities FC.

